In a major move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to set up a permanent office in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar. This information was shared on social media by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Dharmendra who said that the ED is planning to open a sub-zonal office in Itanagar.

Dharmendra's social media post comes in after he recently met Subhash Agrawal, Special Director (Eastern Region), Directorate of Enforcement. The meet centred around the Directorate of Enforcement's plan to establish a permanent Sub-Zonal Office of Enforcement Directorate in Itanagar.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary further said that the state government will provide necessary support and assistance in the Directorate of Enforcement's expansion plans in the state.