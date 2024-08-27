Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with key figures in the rafting world to discuss hosting major championships in the state.

The talks, held with World Rafting Federation President Danilo Barmaz and Indian Rafting Federation President SPS Sikand, focused on organising both national and international competitions.

Khandu expressed optimism about the state's potential in water sports, citing its numerous powerful rivers as a natural advantage. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to share details of the meeting, highlighting the "insightful discussion" and his excitement about future opportunities.

"With our state's mighty rivers, Arunachal holds tremendous potential for water sports, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead!" the chief minister wrote.

This development could mark a significant boost for Arunachal Pradesh's sports tourism sector. The state's rugged terrain and swift-flowing rivers offer ideal conditions for rafting enthusiasts. Hosting high-profile rafting events could draw international attention to the region's natural beauty and adventure sports potential.