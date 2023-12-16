Former MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, Yumsen Matey has been assassinated close to the Indo-Myanmar border in Tirap district.

The incident reportedly took place today evening where the former MLA of Khonsa West constituency was assassinated by suspected militants.

Reports indicate that Matey was abducted from a social function in Raho village in Lazu circle. After that he reportedly was taken to the border area and mercilessly killed. The perpetrators are believed to have fled towards Myanmar.

Yumsem Matey was a politician from Lazu Village, and belonged to OLLO community in Tirap District. He was the member of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly from Khonsa West in Tirap district. He belonged to Indian National congress. He was the first graduate from the OLLO Community in BA.Hons.in History, in the year 1992–93, from Government College, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. He also served as District Adult Education Officer (DAEO) in Changlang District.

Elected as MLA from the 56th Khonsa West Assembly Constituency, in the year 2009 from Indian National Congress, to the post of Parliamentary Secretary; Department of Women and Social Welfare, Social Justice and Tribal Affairs, and DOTCL (Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding)

Recently, in 2015 Yumsem Matey joined the BJP (Bharat Janata Party).