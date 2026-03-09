Arunachal Pradesh gears up for fashion week to boost artisan economy

Arunachal Pradesh's Department of Textile and Handicrafts launches Arunachal Fashion Week 2026 from March 14 to 21 at Interior Park, Naharlagun. The event marks five years of the Artisans’ Movement and 11 years since Northeast India Fashion Week began in Itanagar in 2015, filling a gap in regional fashion platforms.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will open the week on March 14. The first night, themed “Night of Opulence”, spotlights indigenous weaves alongside modern designs. The next day focuses on cultural heritage through designer-artisan partnerships showcasing traditional textiles.

From March 16 to 20, the site turns into a public hub with runway shows, sales counters, handloom displays, furniture exhibits and buyer-artisan meetings. It wraps up on March 21 with awards for top models, designers, weavers and young talents.

Textile and Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam stressed economic potential: “Arunachal Fashion Week provides an organised platform that connects tradition with innovation, ensuring visibility and opportunity for artisans and emerging designers.”

Adviser Mohesh Chai highlighted strategy: “Showcasing our textiles requires documentation, branding awareness, quality enhancement, and competitive positioning within larger markets.”

Commissioner Mimum Tayeng pointed to women’s role: “Arunachal’s weaving tradition is an age-old knowledge system sustained and passed down through generations, primarily by women artisans.” She added that the department sees it as a path for economic empowerment.

Director Dorjee Phuntso noted grassroots efforts: “For many years, the Department of Textile & Handicrafts has been working extensively across interior and remote regions... supporting traditional artisans at the grassroots level.” He said the event advances market access in a competitive landscape.

Yana Ngoba Chakpu, founder of the Artisans’ Movement, called it a milestone for sustainability and youth involvement. Chief Operating Officer Meena Noshi emphasised opportunities for emerging talent, positioning fashion as a career path.

The week arrives amid rising demand for sustainable indigenous textiles, aiming to cement Arunachal's place in India's creative economy.