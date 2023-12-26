In a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, discussed key initiatives with Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh. The focus was on advancing the textile sector and enhancing railway services in the state.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the pivotal role of the Industry Ministry in strengthening the local industry ecosystem, particularly the vibrant textile segment. Recognizing the substantial involvement of Arunachali women in the textile sector, he emphasized that the Ministry's proactive stance would truly reinforce 'Atmanirbhartha' (self-reliance) among them.

A key agenda of the meeting was the promotion of traditional textiles of Arunachal Pradesh. Governor Parnaik advocated fostering the growth of micro and small enterprises in the state, considering it as a potential growth engine for employment opportunities, with a special focus on women empowerment.

During the discussions, the Governor underscored the need for enhanced services for railway passengers, given the substantial number of people, especially tourists, relying on train services. He also called for the initiation of 'Goods train/bogies services' to facilitate the seamless transportation of goods and promote the distribution of arts and crafts items to different parts of the country.

Union Minister Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh briefed the Governor on proposed railway projects and initiatives undertaken by the Textile Ministry to promote the textile industry. These initiatives encompass training programs and marketing strategies aimed at boosting the overall growth and sustainability of the sector.