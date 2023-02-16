Newly elected BJP MLA Tsering Lhamu on February 16 sworn in as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Speaker P D Sona administered the oath to Lhamu, elected from the Lumla constituency in Tawang district, at a function organized at the assembly premises.

The 60-member House in the state now has five women representatives, including four from the ruling BJP and one independent legislator.

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Sona congratulated Lhamu for being elected unopposed from the Lumla assembly seat and hoped that the MLA would maintain the sanctity of the house and work according to the aspirations of the people of her constituency.

Later talking to the media, Lhamu said that she would try to finish all the pending work initiated by her husband Jambey Tashi, who represented the constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009.

“I am grateful to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his cabinet colleagues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and party chief J P Nadda for reposing faith in me. I will work with the BJP’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, and Sabka Prayas to bring visible development in my constituency,” Lhamu said.

A by-election to the seat was necessitated after Tashi’s death in November last year. Assembly elections are due in the northeastern state next year.

It needs mention here that in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has 49 MLAs, while the opposition Congress and National Peoples’ Party (NPP) have four MLAs each. There are also three independent members in the house

Talking exclusively to India Today ne Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona stated that representation of another woman in the Legislative Assembly will obviously make a change as it will make an impact on women empowerment, it will also benefit the women folk of Arunachal Pradesh as more numbers of women representation in the assembly will make it easy to discuss women related and oriented issues in the assembly Hall.

Regarding the President's visit inside the assembly, Speaker informed that on 20 February which is the statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh, the President of India will reach the state and on 21st February there will be a special session in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly where President will address the house.

"We are very excited and eager to receive her here and to listen to her address " Speaker added.

Regarding the preparations for G20 meet Speaker stated that all the stakeholders are working tirelessly on their own and regularly at various points of time the reviews have been taken by the member secretary, Chief Secretary. "We are hopeful that we will give a good show when it comes to the G20 summit meeting" Sona added.