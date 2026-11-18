Arunachal Pradesh gets new vending shed with capacity for 1,200 vendors
Pema Khandu inaugurated a new vending shed at Gohpur in Itanagar. The facility promises organised, hygienic and secure working conditions for around 1,200 vendors.
- Facility offers organised, hygienic premises with improved daily working conditions
- Amenities include drainage, storage lockers, toilets and dedicated vendor seating
- Parking space and security provisions support safer business operations onsite
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 18 inaugurated a newly constructed vending shed at Gohpur on Zoo Road in Itanagar, a facility designed to accommodate around 1,200 vendors.
The facility aims to provide vendors with an organised and hygienic space to conduct their businesses, with improved working conditions, security and basic amenities.
The newly constructed shed is equipped with drainage facilities, storage lockers, toilets, parking space and a dedicated seating area for vendors.
Highlighting the facilities available at the site, Khandu called on vendors and members of the public to ensure its proper maintenance and upkeep.
"I urge everyone to take ownership of this space, maintain cleanliness and take good care of the facilities," the chief minister said in a post on X.
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