Arunachal Guv pushes AI-driven governance, tech-led growth in meeting with Chief Secretary

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), on January 2, emphasised the potential of practical AI-driven solutions in governance and development during a meeting with Chief Secretary Manish Gupta at Lok Bhavan. The discussion, held alongside New Year greetings, focused on leveraging advanced technologies to enhance efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric services across the State.

The Governor highlighted the importance of scaling up India’s Digital Public Infrastructure and integrating AI tools to strengthen service delivery, monitor developmental projects effectively, and support evidence-based decision-making. He also underscored accelerating structural transformation through investments in infrastructure, improved efficiency, and boosting productivity in manufacturing and services.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta updated the Governor on ongoing initiatives in urban development, hydropower projects, security in eastern districts, and the upcoming North Eastern Council meeting, while the Governor provided guidance on strengthening governance across key sectors.