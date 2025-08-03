Arunachal's Papum Pare DC reviews progress at engineering college in Toru

A decisive push to operationalie Arunachal Pradesh’s first Government Engineering College gained momentum as Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav inspected ongoing construction at the Toru campus under the 15-Sagalee Assembly Constituency on July 31.

Accompanied by officials from the Education Department, PWD, PHED, Electrical Division, and local land donors, the DC chaired an on-site review meeting to assess the project's current status and address pending challenges.

The inspection comes on the heels of the state government’s announcement on July 18, creating 34 teaching and non-teaching posts for the college — a long-awaited development that has brought renewed optimism to the region.

Foundation for the college was laid on April 15, 2015, by then Chief Minister and local MLA Nabam Tuki. For nearly a decade, the project remained stalled, despite villagers and land donors having sacrificed valuable ancestral land and fruit orchards in hopes of advancing educational infrastructure in the area.

With key academic, administrative, and hostel blocks now completed and handed over to the Education Department, the project has entered its final stretch. Assistant Engineer (PWD) Er. Yapek Yudik Taba, who is overseeing construction, confirmed that a bridge across the Pare River — critical for road connectivity to the campus — is under construction and scheduled for completion by December 2025.

Deputy Director of Higher and Technical Education Minto Ete shared that other supporting infrastructure such as the Dean’s residence, Type-III and Type-IV staff quarters, internal roads, boundary walls, and a playground are already in place. Work on the main gate, concrete drains, and RCC culverts along the approach road is progressing swiftly and expected to finish by April 2026.

Power infrastructure has also advanced, with transformers installed and electrical line connections expected soon. Discussions also addressed ensuring adequate water supply to the campus ahead of its opening.

DC Yadav appreciated the efforts of all departments and acknowledged the unwavering support of land donors. She emphasised the need for inter-departmental coordination to avoid further delays. “This institution will not only serve as a centre of learning for the youth of the state but also as a symbol of the community’s sacrifice and commitment to education. It is our collective responsibility to make it a success,” she said.

Also present during the review were ADC Sagalee Higio Yame, CO Toru Fema Taku, OSDs to the MLA of 15-Sagalee, heads of departments, PRI members, and local land donors — all unified in their commitment to making the college functional by the 2026–27 academic session.