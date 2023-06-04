In a high-level review meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on June 4, the Arunachal Pradesh government discusses the effective implementation of 50 Golden Jubilee Model Schools across the state. A substantial allocation of Rs 500 Cr has been made for this ambitious educational initiative.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Mein instructed the concerned departments to expedite the process of establishing the Golden Jubilee Model Schools. The Chief Engineer of Urban Development, Naring Darang, confirmed the completion of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the selected schools, meeting the parameters outlined by the government.

In addition to the implementation of the schools, concerns were raised about the underperformance of government schools in the Class X and Class XII Board Examinations. Education Minister Taba Tedir shared plans to convene a meeting with principals and headmasters of secondary and higher secondary schools to address the deficiencies and improve results.

The meeting saw the presence of esteemed officials, including Principal Secretary Finance Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Secretary Finance, Planning & Investment R K Sharma, Director of Secondary Education Marken Kadu, and Director of Planning & Investment Pallab Deb.