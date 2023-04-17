Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on April 17 that the state government has been giving great emphasis to the development of border areas in recent years, resulting in early signs of reverse migration. Khandu mentioned that almost half of the area and one-third of the population of Arunachal Pradesh are concentrated in border blocks. The government has been striving to improve connectivity and communication, and strengthening agricultural activities in these areas.

The lack of development and infrastructural bottleneck in the remote border areas has led to significant out-migration of the population from border villages to the foothills for several years, according to officials. However, with the development of model village clusters, improving connectivity, and strengthening the agriculture sector through various initiatives such as 'Atmanirbhar' schemes and 'Mission Krishi Veer', the government aims to bring about all-round development of the border areas.

Khandu added that the Arunachal Pradesh government is working on using space technology and drones in the development of border areas, and partnering with voluntary organisations. The government's efforts, with active help from the central government, have seen good results in some areas.

Arunachal Pradesh shares the longest international border in the country, covering a total length of 1,863 km. The state's boundary with Tibet stretches for 1,126 km. The central government recently launched the Vibrant Village Programme, which will cover 455 border villages of Arunachal Pradesh, with a mission to bring vibrancy in these areas through various interventions such as income generating activities, connectivity and improving social infrastructure, according to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

In addition, the Arunachal Pradesh government has launched the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Programme, where 50 micro, mini and small hydropower projects of 10-100 Kilowatt (KW) capacity were conceived at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. Mein said that 17 projects are being constructed under the programme in 11 districts, covering 123 border villages and benefitting 10,185 people. Fifteen establishments of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Border Roads Organisation, covering about 1,800 personnel, will be electrified under these 17 projects.