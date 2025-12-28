Arunachal government declares one-day closure in East Siang to mourn former MLA Yadap Apang

The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved the closure of all government offices, institutions and market establishments in East Siang district for one day on December 29, as a mark of respect to the departed soul of former Pasighat West MLA Yadap Apang.

According to an official order issued by the General Administration (GA) Department on December 28, the decision was taken following the demise of Yadap Apang, who represented the Pasighat West Assembly constituency. The order stated that December 29 (Monday) will be observed as a day of mourning across the district.

As part of the mourning protocol, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the day in East Siang district, the order said. The closure will apply to all government offices, educational institutions and market establishments.

Yadap Apang was a former legislator from the Pasighat West constituency and was widely known for her public service in the region.