Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister, Bamang Felix, addressed the media on March 22 to discuss the latest developments and actions taken in relation to the 13 Charter of Demands put forth by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) scandal.

Felix stated that the state government is taking all necessary actions against the fiasco and will continue to do so, but certain decisions and actions can only be taken after the CBI investigation is completed and the commission is constituted. He urged everyone to stop discussing the scandal and instead talk about it across the table so that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The Home Minister then provided an update on the status of each of the 13 demands, outlining the actions taken so far. He reported that the ongoing CBI investigation into APPSC exams from 2014 to 2022 covers the first demand, which requires the immediate investigation and arrest of any APPSC official found to have committed discrepancies.

The District and Session Court Yupia has been designated as a Special Fast Track Court to try APPSC Paper Leakage Cases, in response to demand number two, which called for the immediate constitution of such a court for the prosecution of accused individuals.

Demand number three called for the immediate establishment of a State Administrative Tribunal, which the Arunachal Pradesh government has requested APPSC to set up once the commission is constituted.

Regarding demand number four, which called for the immediate endorsement of ED and Court monitored probe and also immediate seizure of assets/properties of all the accused and APPSC officials, the government has requested Enforcement Directorate for investigation in the cases related to APPSC exams from 2014 onwards and has asked the Secretary Justice, Government of India to take up Court monitored probe.

In response to demand number five, which called for the immediate disclosure of the status of various Departmental Enquiry (DE) reports initiated so far against the various suspended or arrested officials and subsequent dismissal/termination thereof, Felix stated that appropriate DE action has been initiated against all the arrested officials by respective Departments on a fast track basis under relevant rules.

Demand number six called for the immediate disclosure of the 3 Members committee Report, which is already available on the website of Administrative Reforms Department.

All examinations which were scheduled to be conducted by the APPSC have been cancelled/postponed immediately after the Paper Leakage issue came to light, fulfilling demand number seven. The government has also requested UPSC to take up recruitment for various vacant posts of Group A & B as per recruitment policy of state.

The ongoing CBI investigations cover demand number eight, which calls for the investigation of all higher officials above the rank of Deputy Secretary from 2014 to 2022.

Any decision on demand number nine, which calls for any examination found to be involved with malpractices like paper leakage scams to be immediately declared null and void, can only be taken once the AP Public Service Commission is constituted.

As per demand number ten, All stakeholders, including AAPSU, ANSU, and Aspirants, may provide necessary inputs to APPSC as decided.

Demand number 11 states a three-member committee consisting of Addi. Secy. Law, Jt. Secy (Home) DS (Vig) has been constituted to frame a Draft Act/Rule for the Whistle Blower Act, with inputs to be given by all stakeholders.

Demand number 12 says in the case of Miss Mudang Yabyang, though sub judice, APPSC, on full constitution, will be requested to reexamine. All stakeholders are requested to give inputs for Streamlining of selection criteria for (Persons with Disabilities) candidates to Secretary, SJETA.

According to demand number thirteen, the government of Arunachal Pradesh has created a common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat, which will result in the immediate recalling of the three officials posted under APPSC.

The demand for cancellation of the order of the present Chairman and Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has been agreed, and the same will be taken to the Cabinet for approval.