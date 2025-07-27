Arunachal Governor chairs high-level security review for TCL region

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (retd.), on July 26, chaired a high-level security review meeting in Namsai, marking a landmark move to address the pressing security and development challenges in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) region.

Presiding over the maiden meeting focused exclusively on TCL districts, the Governor expressed serious concern over the factors hindering development initiatives by both the state and central governments. Stressing the need for a united and coordinated response, he urged all stakeholders to rise above differences and work in synergy to tackle long-standing issues in the region.

Calling for unity among ministers, legislators, security agencies, district officials, and the police, Governor Parnaik stated, “We must act together with a shared vision and resolve. Only through dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective responsibility can we achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the TCL region.”

The Governor also emphasized the importance of fostering a people-centric police force—one that is approachable, sensitive, and committed to serving every section of society, particularly the marginalized and vulnerable.

The high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tesam Pongte, Ministers Gabriel Denwang Wangsu and Wangki Lowang, MLAs from the TCL districts, as well as senior district officials including Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from Tirap, Changlang, Longding, and Namsai.

This meeting marks a significant step toward ensuring holistic development and sustained peace in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most sensitive and strategically vital regions.