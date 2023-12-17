The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik has condoled the tragic death of former member of State Legislative Assembly, Yumsen Matey.

He said that in the demise of Matey, the State, particularly the people of Tirap, lost a social activist, who made immense contributions towards the State in various capacities.

The Governor also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Governor also vehemently condemned the brutal death of the former leader. He has called for strong action against the perpetrators of violence and said that those responsible will be brought to book.

