Arunachal Guv hails engineers: Backbone of state’s progress

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) K T Parnaik, on July 24, lauded engineers as the backbone of the state's development, and underscored the critical role they play in transforming government policy into tangible infrastructure.

He urged them to embrace innovation, ethical conduct, and technological upgrades to build a future-ready and sustainable state.

Inaugurating a two-day capacity-building training programme for engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) here, the governor emphasised that engineers must uphold the highest standards of integrity, quality, and accountability in every project they undertake.

"An engineer's work must reflect trust, and the design, quality, cost, and impact must stand as a symbol of reliability," he said, warning against any compromise on quality.

Parnaik stressed the need to integrate modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GIS mapping and smart monitoring systems at every stage of project execution.

With the infrastructure sector undergoing rapid digital transformation, he noted that such tools are now essential, not optional, for improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

"Al can help in better resource allocation and design optimisation. GIS mapping supports spatial planning and real-time tracking, while smart monitoring tools ensure timely delivery, quality control, and financial oversight," he said.

Adopting these innovations would reduce delays, curb corruption, and restore public confidence in the system, the governor added.

Highlighting the state government's recent adoption of the 'zero tolerance for corruption' resolution in the assembly, Parnaik called upon engineers to exercise financial prudence and handle public funds with utmost care.

He emphasised that transparency must be treated as a professional obligation, not just an administrative requirement.

The governor also raised serious concern over the practice of sub-letting project works, stating that while it may offer economic gain to a few, it seriously compromises project quality and erodes public trust.

He urged the engineering community to reconsider and reform this practice by ensuring that contracts are handled by capable, qualified individuals committed to excellence.

Commending the PWD and the Indian Building Congress for organising the training, the governor described the programme as an investment in the state's future.

"This initiative will enhance the technical strength of our engineering workforce and prepare them to meet evolving infrastructure challenges with competence and character," he added.

PWD Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, Chairman of Indian Building Congress (Arunachal Chapter) Dr Toli Basar and Chief Engineer (Vigilance & Training) Rimmar Taso, also shared their views during the inaugural session.

The two-day training programme aims to update engineers on the latest knowledge and practices in engineering, planning, execution, and ethical governance.