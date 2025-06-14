Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) wrapped up his two-day visit to significant Indian Army formations along the Assam border, a visit that spanned from June 11 to June 13.

The Governor engaged in detailed discussions with Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, the General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps, along with senior commanders from the Red Horns Division and Blazing Sword Division. The conversations centred on vital themes such as nation-building, infrastructure development in border areas, and the welfare of ex-servicemen. Enhancing training efficacy and operational readiness through advanced technologies was also a key focus.

During his visit, Governor Parnaik paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the Gajraj War Memorial, acknowledging the steadfast dedication of Army personnel in maintaining peace and security across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. His tribute underscored the crucial role of military forces in safeguarding the region's stability.

The visit further cemented the civil-military relationship, emphasising a shared commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and inclusive development throughout India’s Northeastern frontiers. This synergy is seen as critical for fostering development and maintaining security across the sensitive border regions.