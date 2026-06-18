Arunachal Pradesh govt committed to resolving forest and land management issues: Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on June 18 reaffirmed the state government's commitment to resolving long-pending forest area and land management issues through coordinated efforts and collaborative decision-making.

The Deputy Chief Minister made the remarks after chairing a meeting of a High-Power Committee (HPC) that reviewed measures to address forest-related concerns and associated land management challenges across the state.

The meeting was attended by Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, Urban Development and Land Management Minister Balo Raja, and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, along with senior officials.

During the deliberations, the committee discussed strategies to improve inter-departmental coordination and evolve practical solutions to longstanding issues related to forest areas and land management.

Mein emphasized the need for a collaborative approach among departments to ensure effective policy implementation and sustainable management of land and forest resources in the state.