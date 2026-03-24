Arunachal Pradesh Guv calls for stronger cyber, electronic warfare capabilities to counter threats

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on March 24 said India must strengthen its cyber, space and electronic warfare capabilities to effectively counter potential threats from neighbouring countries.

Addressing a two-day seminar at Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang district on March 23 and 24, the governor stressed the need for faster decision-making, unified command structures and improved logistics to ensure rapid mobilisation of forces and coordinated operations.

Highlighting the changing nature of modern warfare, Parnaik said India needs to enhance its cyber defence systems, satellite surveillance, electronic warfare mechanisms and AI-enabled intelligence capabilities. He noted that strengthening institutions such as the Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Space Agency would help secure communications, disrupt adversary networks and maintain information dominance.

Drawing on his over four decades of service in the armed forces, including postings along the northern borders from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh and tenures in Bhutan, the governor said strategic cooperation with partners like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue enhances deterrence and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

He added that joint military exercises, intelligence sharing and coordinated maritime presence strengthen collective preparedness and send a clear message against unilateral aggression.

Parnaik also observed that China has been investing heavily in cyber capabilities, viewing cyberspace as a critical domain for both defensive and offensive operations. He said the Chinese military prioritises electronic warfare and spectrum dominance, using surveillance, jamming and countermeasures to disrupt adversaries while protecting its own communications.

Strong military readiness, technological superiority and robust alliances, he said, are essential to building an effective deterrence framework to safeguard national interests.