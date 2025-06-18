The Health & Family Welfare Department of Arunachal Pradesh is actively preparing for the 11th International Day of Yoga, scheduled for June 21. The event will follow the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', emphasising the connection between personal wellness and planetary well-being.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge has been at the forefront of preparations, chairing a video conference with District Medical Officers (DMOs) and District Reproductive and Child Health Officers (DRCHOs) to evaluate the state’s readiness. This meeting focused on ensuring smooth coordination for Yoga Day activities across various health centres.

Joining Minister Wahge were Dr. Mohesh Chai, Advisor to the Health Minister, Secretary of Health Vivek H.P. (IAS), and other senior officials. Their discussions centred around mobilising resources, engaging communities, and integrating yoga into broader public health strategies.

The current theme highlights the benefits of yoga, which not only strengthens the body and calms the mind but also encourages sustainable and mindful living. Officials noted that this theme reflects India’s timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family'.

Preparations are in full swing, with Yoga Day events planned in health centres and public spaces throughout Arunachal Pradesh. The observance aims to promote both individual and collective well-being.

Minister Wahge and other health leaders are focusing on raising awareness and ensuring community participation to maximise the impact of the event. This reflects a commitment to blending traditional practices with modern public health strategies.

The initiative by the Health Department underscores the importance of such events in fostering a holistic approach to health and wellness, in line with global sustainability goals.

As the date approaches, the state is preparing its health infrastructure to celebrate this day, marking a harmonious blend of health, culture, and community well-being.