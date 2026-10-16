Police have seized 261.85 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 20 lakh and arrested a woman in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on October 16.

Acting on a tip-off, police recovered the contraband from the possession of Shimnya Sangwal at New Khamdu village under the Nampong police station area on October 15.

Sangwal, a resident of Lungka village, was arrested in connection with the seizure. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the seized heroin and determine whether other individuals were involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung commended the police for the seizure, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance stance towards illegal drugs.

“Our government maintains zero tolerance against illicit drugs. Anyone threatening the future of our youth will face the full force of the law,” Natung said in a social media post, praising police personnel for their vigilance.