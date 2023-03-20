A women's weightlifting competition was held in Arunachal Pradesh on March 19 to empower them through sport.

The two-day event was hosted by the SAI SAG centre that ended on March 19, where at least 47 competitors competed in the event's various sports divisions.

Tam Aya and Sartam Chummi Rughu won the silver and bronze medals in this category, respectively, while Rughu lifted 39 kg in the snatch and 51 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 90 kg.

On the other hand, Aya lifted 97 kg (snatch 39 kg and clean and jerk 58 kg) and Techi Nadam won the gold medal in the under-49 kg division with a total lift of 131 kg (snatch 56 kgs, clean and jerk 75 kgs).

Amak performed snatch lifts of 53 kg and clean and jerks of 65 kg which in total weighed 145 kgs.

Monyi lifted a total of 94 kg, compared to Marga's 111 kg (snatch 48 kg and clean and jerk 63 kg) (snatch 42 kg, clean and jerk 52 kgs).

Liza Kamsha lifted a total of 171 kg to win the gold medal in the under 59 kg division (snatch 70 kgs, clean and jerk 101 kgs).

The silver and bronze medals went to Junmi Kitniya and Anairy Techi.

Techi lifted 34 kg in snatch and 47 kg in clean and jerk, compared to Kitniya's 38 kg in snatch and 48 kg in clean and jerk (a total of 86 kg) (total of 81 kg).

In the below 64 kg category, Posen Kongkang took the gold with a total lift of 105 kg. She lifted 45 kgs in snatch and 60 kgs in clean and jerk.