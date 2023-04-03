Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix has urged the people of the state to come together and fight against drug abuse. He stressed that creating awareness alone cannot eradicate the problem unless it is backed by concerted efforts.

The minister made the appeal while launching an anti-drug campaign by the North Eastern Regional Youth Commission (NERYC), the official youth organisation of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of North East India. He said that everyone should rise above their religious affinity and work together to fight against drug abuse on humanitarian grounds.

In a meeting with NERYC functionaries led by zonal youth president of Itanagar Diocese Ringu Tina, the visiting team apprised the minister of the establishment of a drug rehabilitation centre at Dobum Village in Banderdewa near here, under the Itanagar Diocese, and another at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

“The state government has already made a stand of zero-tolerance against drug abuse,” Felix said. He assured them of all required assistance to NERYC in its anti-drug campaign and advised the organisation to have a result-oriented approach in its campaign.

The campaign is being organised in collaboration with the Itanagar Diocese, and the minister urged everyone to support the initiative and join hands to make Arunachal Pradesh a drug-free state.