Arunachal home minister reviews agriculture college project, inaugurates key infra in East Kameng

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, on July 18, inspected the ongoing construction of the Agriculture College at Watte in East Kameng district.

He was accompanied by ZPMs, the Secretary of Agriculture, Joint Secretary PWD, Director (M&E) Finance, Planning & Investment, Chief Engineers of PWD, PHE & WS, the Deputy Commissioner, HoDs, and senior public leaders. The visit also included the inauguration of the WRSB over the Kameng River.

Natung laid the foundation stone for an RCC bridge over the Kameng River and dedicated a new water supply project for the college. These initiatives aim to strengthen educational infrastructure and boost socio-economic development in East Kameng and the state.

During his visit, Natung also inspected the newly completed Industrial Training Institute (ITI) building and the ongoing Integrated Drinking Water Project for Bana headquarters and six adjoining villages. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Member Bichom, the Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, district officials, and other stakeholders.

The ITI at Bana is expected to offer vocational training and create job opportunities for youth in East Kameng and beyond.

Currently, there are five government ITIs functioning in Arunachal Pradesh — ITI Roing, ITI Tabarijo, ITI Dirang, ITI Yupia (Women), and ITI Balinong (Miao). The first government ITI was established in Roing in 1971-72 to address the growing need for skilled technical manpower in the state.