Arunachal Pradesh honours 23 State Awardees on 80th Independence Day

Arunachal Pradesh honoured 23 individuals, organisations and departments with State Awards for their outstanding contributions to public service and development on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The State Awards comprise two Gold Medals, five Silver Medals and 16 Commendation Certificates.

Among the Gold Medal recipients are Swachh Silluk Abhiyan of Silluk village in East Siang district and Sub-Inspector Tamo Bakhang of Chimpu Police Station, Itanagar.

The five Silver Medal awardees include APCS officer Nangram Pingkap, Assistant Commissioner at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kurung Kumey; District Library, Namsai; Assistant Engineer Er. Tei Taba; Sub-Inspector Gemo Jini of Chimpu Police Station; and Lijum Ete, APCS, DPDO, Dibang Valley district.

A total of 16 individuals from various fields, including administration, police, healthcare, education, engineering and forestry, received Commendation Certificates for their services.

The awardees include Taku Ropuk, Koli Hali, Gyamar Niakum, Horda Lona, Suti Yamo Tamur, Kathi Nath Upadhyay, Dr Ani Siram, Captain (Dr) Chirag Singhal, Maga Tago, Karmar Kamiki, Samir Pradhan, Pradeep Mandal, Ashok Singh, Tahong Taga, Lobom Tamin and Poosam Tangha.

Meanwhile, the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry was awarded to Sudhanshu Dhama, IPS, Superintendent of Police, while Nikom Riba, Deputy Commandant, 4th IRBN, received the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2026 was also announced for three initiatives. These include the District Administration and Department of Planning & Investment, West Kameng, for the Integrated Sanitary Complex-cum-Kameng Cafeteria project; the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) for its Mobilization for AIDS Suraksha Achievements (MAS) initiative; and the Deputy Commissioner, Pakke Kessang, for successful resolution and demarcation of the agreed Assam-Arunachal boundary under the “Pakke-Kessang Model.”

The honours recognise contributions towards public administration, social welfare, education, healthcare, policing, infrastructure, environmental conservation and community service across the state.