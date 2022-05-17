The Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, in collaboration with Apatani Youth Association, Ngunu Ziro, and Ziro Birding Club, took part in the first edition of Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) at Tale Wildlife Sanctuary's Siikhe Lake and Pange camp, identifying 70 different bird species.

From western Ladakh to easternmost Arunachal Pradesh, the Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) was held for the first time, with the goal of celebrating the incredible bird diversity and drawing attention to the Himalayas' threatened habitats.

The event is being organised by Bird Count India, Bird Conservation Nepal, and the Royal Society for Protection of Nature in Bhutan to bring the Himalayan birding community together for a common good.

Among the species discovered were Gadwall, Sikkim Treecreeper, Mrs Gould's Sunbird, SultanTit, Blue Fronted Robin, and Mountain Tailorbird.

Despite the constant rain, teams led by local birders Bamin Chada and Millo Tako managed to count 70 different species at Tale Wildlife Sanctuary's Siikhe lake and Pange camp.

The Secretary of the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) – Nani Tangu on Sunday officially unveiled this Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) led by local birders Bamin Chada and Millo Tako at Siikhe Lake.

Bird watchers from other Himalayan states joined the count, which was supported by the Hapoli Forest Division and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) as part of the 'Arunachal Rising' campaign.