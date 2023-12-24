Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a series of significant events in 2023, from the termination of 256 government employees to China's controversial decision to deny visas to Wushu players for the Asian Games. The state also witnessed protests over a public service commission exam paper leak and faced challenges with abductions by militants.

The Pema Khandu government terminated the services of 256 employees for submitting "forged and fabricated" documents. The state Education Commissioner, Amjad Tak, issued orders after an inquiry committee revealed that their appointment letters were never officially issued.

China's denial of visas to three women athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games drew strong condemnation from India. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur canceled his visit to Hangzhou, where the event took place, in protest. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu criticized Beijing's actions, stating, "China has shown utter disregard for the spirit of sports and diplomatic norms."

The northeastern state faced additional challenges with irregularities in the appointments of 66 junior engineers. Former MLA Yumsem Matey's tragic death near the Indo-Myanmar border sparked protests by the opposition Congress, leading the BJP government to transfer the murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Protests also erupted over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission's question paper leak, with the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee demanding the fulfillment of a 13-point charter of demands. The controversy escalated when APPSC under-secretary Tumi Gangkak allegedly died by suicide, and Gyamar Padang, a whistleblower, passed away in May.

Kidnappings by various factions of the outlawed NSCN for ransom emerged as a major challenge. The presence of "ghost staffers" in the education department, drawing salaries without any presence, was exposed by the Changlang district administration.

The year witnessed the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for another six months in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts. Certain areas in Namsai district were designated as 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of AFSPA, 1958.

On a positive note, the state welcomed the inauguration of 'The Hump WWII Museum' in Pasighat, dedicated to the fallen airmen of the Allied forces during World War II. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti inaugurated the museum in November, marking it as the second museum in Asia commemorating the 'Hump Operation,' a remarkable feat in aviation history.