Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation defers November 25 bandh, awaits high level talks

The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), along with two other youth bodies, has announced the deferment of its proposed 12-hour statewide bandh that was scheduled for November 25. The decision came after the state Home Minister invited the groups for a round-table meeting on December 5, to be attended by senior police officials and key stakeholders.

APIYO clarified that the postponement should not be viewed as a withdrawal of their core demands. The organisation continues to press for the demolition of the allegedly illegal Jama Masjid near the Helipad in Naharlagun, the closure of weekly markets, and the deportation of alleged illegal immigrants.

The deferment follows appeals from the education and sports departments, citing the ongoing National School Games, and from the Chalo Loku Celebration Committee, which requested that the bandh be avoided to ensure smooth observance of the cultural festival.

APIYO stated that the agitation remains active and urged the public to extend their support, emphasising that the movement is crucial for the “future of Arunachal Pradesh.”