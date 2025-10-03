Arunachal Pradesh intensifies fight against HIV and drug abuse with policy shift

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 3 announced a major strategic overhaul in the state's approach to combating HIV/AIDS and substance abuse, emphasising care over criminalisation and targeting supply chains instead of users.

Taking to Twitter after chairing twin meetings—the 3rd State Council on AIDS and the 2nd meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substances Control Authority—Khandu outlined a comprehensive plan to address two critical health crises facing the northeastern state.

The rising number of HIV-positive cases emerged as the central concern during the State Council on AIDS meeting, which brought together cabinet ministers, advisors, senior government officials, and representatives from non-governmental and community-based organisations.

Khandu stressed the urgent need to combat misinformation and eliminate the social stigma that continues to marginalise those living with HIV.

"Our collective resolve is to strengthen awareness, prevention, and care measures to protect every life and build a compassionate, informed society," the chief minister stated.

In a significant policy departure, the psychoactive substances control meeting announced that drug users would no longer be treated as criminals but as victims requiring rehabilitation and support. The administration's enforcement efforts will now concentrate on dismantling supplier networks and apprehending peddlers identified as the primary drivers of the drug crisis.

The dual-pronged strategy includes expanding rehabilitation and counselling infrastructure while intensifying operations against distribution channels. Officials also emphasised mobilising community participation to create a grassroots movement for a substance-free state.