In a major operation, police in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar today seized a large quanity of cannabis and also arrested two shopkeepers for trading it.

According to SDPO Itanagar, they got information that one owner of shop located at Gohpur Market area is involved in selling of contraband NDPS substance. Accordingly, the information was reduced into writing in GD of Chimpu Police station and a team led by DySP K. Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar, OC Chimpu PS Inspr. N Nishant, Assistant sub inspector Manish Kumar and team including CRPF personnel was formed under the supervision of SP Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS. Oli Koyu, Spl. Judicial Magistrate (NDPS) and Chimpu- Gohpur Market Welfare Committee also joined the team and witnessed the search and seizure.

Upon arrival at the spot at around 3 PM located at Gohpur Market, near Gas Agency one shop was identified selling cannabis. A raid was conducted in the gumti shop belongs to one lady Taba Yajo and other one Gaide Muchahari, aged 45 years, was taken into custody. However, alleged Taba Yajo was not found available in her house and switched off her phone to evade police view.

During search of the shop, suspected contraband psychotropic substance “Cannabis” and other consuming equipment were found kept in selling counter of the shop. She revealed that one pouch of cannabis being sold at Rs.100/- to needy customers. Further, raid was continued to the house of the shop owner namely Taba Yajo located at 1st floor of the same building and huge quantity of suspected cannabis and consuming materials were seized from the bed room, kitchen room of the house.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Gaide Muchahari and Taba Yajo are involved in selling of contraband “cannabis” in Chimpu- Itanagar area and present consignment was delivered by a non-tribal person yesterday for selling to customers.