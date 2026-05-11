Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar Police appeal for identification of unidentified body recovered near Jollang

Itanagar Police Station has appealed to the general public to assist in identifying an unidentified male body recovered from a jungle area near RP Gate under 4th IRBn, Jollang in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar.

According to police, the body was recovered on May 9 in connection with Itanagar PS UD Case No. 07/2026 registered under Section 194 BNSS after information was received about a person found hanging in the area.

Police, along with SDRF personnel, reached the spot and recovered the body in a decomposed condition. An inquest was conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

The deceased is believed to be a non-tribal male wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Due to decomposition, the exact age could not be determined. Police estimated the height of the deceased to be between 5.5 feet and 5.7 feet.

The body has been preserved at RKM Hospital Mortuary for identification and further legal procedures.

Police have requested anyone having information regarding the identity of the deceased or any missing person matching the description to contact Itanagar Police Station or the investigating officer immediately.

Authorities have also appealed to nearby police stations, village authorities, and relatives of missing persons to cooperate in identifying the deceased.