Police in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar have busted a notorious gang of batter thieves from the neighbouring state of Assam who have been held responsible for seven cases of theft of car batteries across the capital city.

A total of three persons were apprehended by the police. 13 car batteries were recovered from their possession and one vehicle was also seized.

Of late, the number of DG batteries stolen complaints have been reported to Itanagar Police Station and Chimpu Police Station from various locations namely - GM Office BSNL, Office of Assistant Director Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, TNZ Movie Hall, near Pantaloons, Heema Hospital, BJP office, Vivek Vihar and Chandra Nagar. Accordingly, six FIRs have been registered at Itanagar Police Station and one at Chimpu PS.

Taking a serious note of it, Rohit Rajbir Singh IPS SP Capital (city) constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Angad Mehta, Assistant SP, Capital.

The SIT led by SDPO Itanagar, Kengo Dirchi rounded up all habitual burglars and collected all technical evidence.

On January 1, a reliable information was received that some persons from Assam had used an Alto Car registration bearing no. AR01C/8438 in commission of the offence as a means of conveyance. Subsequently, the team with assistance of the Assam police made raids at various suspected locations of the accused persons a Khelmati, Bangalmara and Harmoti in Assam's North Lakhimpur District. After two days of tremendous effort, three accused have been apprehended along with the vehicle registration and thirteen DG batteries have been seized from various locations.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Raju Biswas, Man Bahadur Pradhan and Abbash Ali. All the three accused are now in Police custody for six days, granted by by a local court in Itanagar.