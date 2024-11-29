The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to promote the production of farm products and enhance the livelihoods of local communities.

The signing of the historic pact witnessed the launch of Mission Arun Himveer.

The initiative which was signed with the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) aims to help local communities feel that they are connected to the country's security.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the initiative would also strengthen the connection between the local people and the ITBP. He emphasised that "people living in the border areas are the sentinels of the country."

Taking to his official X handle, CM Khandu stated, "Earlier, due to the lack of market linkages, our hardworking farmers often faced challenges in selling their produce, leading to discouragement and wastage. But why look outside the state for markets when we have the robust presence of armed forces like ITBP within?"

The initiative, previously proposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team, has now come to fruition. Through this collaboration, the ITBP has extended its support to procure fresh, locally grown produce directly from farmers—creating a win-win situation for the government, farmers, and the ITBP alike.