Arunachal Pradesh’s Kabak Yano becomes the fifth woman from the state to scale the world’s highest mountain peak, Mt Everest (8848.6 m).

She brought laurels to the state after she climbed the mountain peak at 11:50 am on May 21.

Four other women mountaineers from the state, Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa, Muri Linngi and Tashi Yangjom, have already achieved the feat.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter to congratulate the mountaineer on her achievement.

He wrote,

Congratulations to Kabak Yano from Kamle district for her incredible achievement of summiting Mt Everest!

Her journey from Arunachal Pradesh to the world's highest peak is a testament to her dedication and perseverance.

From completing rigorous mountaineering courses to her success in scaling Mt UT Kangri and nearly conquering Mt Nun, Yano's accomplishment is truly inspiring.

Best wishes for your future endeavors, Yano! Keep inspiring us all.

Kabak Yano hails from Kamle district, is a student of the Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus and is a member of the state’s women’s cricket team.