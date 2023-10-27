Several community leaders of the Karbi community of Holongi of the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh joined the BJP today, while pledging the support of their community to the saffron party.

In a mass joining program held at the Mikir village of Hollongi town of Papum pare district bordering Assam, forty senior leaders of Karbi community joined BJP in a mass joining program in front of local BJP MLA Tana Hali Tara of 14 Doimukh constituency and President of the BJP's Papum Pare district, Ngurang Logi, and other leaders.

The Karbi community is a minority group in Arunachal, while they are a major tribal community in neighbouring Assam. The Karbi villages of Hollongi are located near the Assam state border and around 194 families reside in these villages as per last census.

Speaking to the media, several Karbi leaders of Hollongi expressed their satisfaction over the work of the BJP government in the state and the country as a whole.

"In our state we have witnessed several development work and in our Hollongi under Balijan such as circle airport construction, road connectivity and other development works which have changed the lives of our people. We have full faith in the dynamic leadership of present BJP MLA Tana Hali Tara who is man of commitment. Work has been done and especially in our remote circles bordering Assam, a tremendous development work has been done by the ruling party. For the young upcoming generation, BJP is the only party which reaches out to the poor and deprived ones. Regarding tickets, the present MLA is the deserving one as he is a grass root level party worker from time immemorial," said Darsing Ronghang, one of the local community leaders who joined the BJP today.

Meanwhile, MLA Tana Hali Tara, speaking to the media, acknowledged the role of Karbi community of Hollongi under Balijan circle in the development of Papum Pare district.

"As of now many families have joined BJP. I assure them that they will witness many milestones of development in their villages as BJP is not a small party but the largest democratic party in the world. In my tenure, the airport got constructed and Hollongi witnessing direct flights to other parts of the country. Local youths of Karbi and Chakma communities will get indirect economic benefits and job opportunities in many spheres. I think about the genuine infrastructure requirements before the people approach me. In my four years of tenure, the two years development work got delayed due to Covid pandemic. I assure to construct one rostrum in this ground of this village and other development projects for this Mikir community. I am hopeful to get the BJP ticket because of my dedication towards the party and as I was the only one to raise the party flag in the 1990s when everywhere there was Congress government in Arunachal as well as other northeastern states," said Tara.