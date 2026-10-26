Arunachal Pradesh has taken a step towards expanding its agricultural exports with the flagging off of a trial shipment of kiwi to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on October 26.

The shipment was flagged off in the presence of Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu and Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai.

The trial shipment has been undertaken under the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the Arunachal Kiwi Project, supported by the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh government are working in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and other line departments to promote the export of agricultural, horticultural and other products from the state.

The initiative aims to connect local farmers with international markets under the motto, “From the Farm of Arunachal to the Global Market”.

Officials and participating departments are seeking to ensure that the benefits of exports reach farmers directly, supporting rural livelihoods and strengthening the state’s rural economy.

The trial shipment marks an effort to explore overseas markets for Arunachal Pradesh’s agricultural and horticultural produce. Further details regarding the shipment’s quantity, value and subsequent export plans were not provided in the announcement.