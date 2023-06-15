A landslide caused by heavy and incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh is creating havoc in many districts including a capital city where National Highway (NH) 13 has been blocked.

Potin-Possa Road is currently grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall, rendering a major road completely impassable.

The natural disaster has caused widespread disruption, leaving commuters and travelers stranded and creating significant challenges for the local community.

The deluge of rainwater, coupled with the unstable terrain, resulted in a massive landslide that completely blocked the vital road. The sheer force of the landslide brought down a substantial amount of debris and mud, making it impossible for vehicles to traverse the affected stretch.

Efforts are underway to expedite the restoration process as both men and machines are at the spot but the unpredictable nature of landslides, coupled with ongoing monsoon rainfall, means that a comprehensive assessment and remediation process is taking time.

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