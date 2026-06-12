Arunachal Pradesh launches APEDP 5.0, offers seed funding up to Rs 10 lakh for startups

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has launched the fifth edition of the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP 5.0), providing a major boost to aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, self-help groups, and startups across the state.

Under the programme, 100 promising startups will receive seed funding and incubation support to help transform innovative ideas into sustainable business ventures.

As per the scheme, the top 20 selected startups will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while the next 80 startups will be provided Rs 8 lakh each as seed funding support.

In addition to financial assistance, selected participants will undergo a nine-month incubation programme at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP). The programme will offer mentorship, capacity building, networking opportunities, co-working space, and market access support to help entrepreneurs scale their ventures.

The initiative aims to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s startup ecosystem by encouraging innovation, job creation, and entrepreneurship among the youth.

Interested applicants can submit their applications online through the state startup portal. The last date for submission of applications is July 20, 2026.

State authorities have encouraged young entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators, and self-help groups to take advantage of the opportunity and turn their business ideas into successful enterprises.