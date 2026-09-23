Arunachal Pradesh launches first AI boot camp and hackathon at IIT Guwahati

Arunachal Pradesh’s first artificial intelligence (AI) boot camp and hackathon began at IIT Guwahati on September 23, with 40 participants selected from 97 applicants set to undergo intensive training before developing AI-based solutions to practical problems.

The programme has been organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Centre of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI-CoE) under the State Council of IT and eGovernance (SCITeG), Department of IT and Communication, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati and NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative is being conducted as part of the IndiaAI programme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Director of IIT Guwahati inaugurated the programme in the presence of representatives from NIT Arunachal Pradesh, SCITeG and the state Department of IT and Communication.

Welcoming the initiative, the IIT Guwahati director urged participants to approach the training with curiosity and a willingness to learn. He also acknowledged the efforts of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary, the Secretary of IT and Communication and the Director of NIT Arunachal Pradesh in facilitating the programme.

The boot camp will continue from September 23 to October 1, covering artificial intelligence, machine learning, Python programming and natural language processing through expert-led sessions, practical exercises and mentoring.

The programme is aimed at providing students, young people and AI enthusiasts from Arunachal Pradesh with hands-on experience in applying emerging technologies to practical challenges.

The training will be followed by a hackathon on October 2 and 3, where participants will develop solutions for real-world use cases.

Projects will be evaluated on technical skills, understanding of AI and machine learning, innovation, problem-solving ability and practical application.

The programme is being conducted under the guidance of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and IT Minister Pema Khandu and SCITeG Chairman Nyamar Karbak.

Organisers said the initiative aims to expand AI awareness and skills in the state, nurture young talent and contribute to building a skilled digital workforce in Arunachal Pradesh.