Arunachal CM launches Kiwi Mission, calls it “farming revolution

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on September 7, launched the ambitious Kiwi Mission 2025-2035, a decade-long programme aimed at making the state a hub for Kiwi cultivation, much like Assam is associated with tea.

The programme was formally inaugurated at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, in the presence of Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, other cabinet colleagues, and MLAs.

Speaking at the launch, Khandu described the initiative as a “farming revolution that will redefine Arunachal Pradesh’s role in India’s agricultural map.” He said the mission seeks to empower farmers, embrace sustainable agricultural practices, and put Arunachal Pradesh on the global map for high-quality organic produce. “Arunachal Pradesh is underway with a bold vision to make our land synonymous with Kiwi, just as Tea is to Assam,” he said in a post on X.

Under the programme, model Kiwi orchards will be established across 13 districts, with the fertile Ziro Valley positioned as the heart of this “farming revolution.” The state government will focus on scientific practices, farmer training, and robust support systems to ensure growers can expand cultivation while meeting international quality standards. Khandu highlighted the state’s natural advantages, including its temperate climate, high-altitude valleys, and fertile soils, which are ideal for Kiwi cultivation.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with Kiwi growers from several districts. “Their insights and experiences are driving our efforts to promote sustainable farming, innovation, and farmer welfare in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said. The launch also featured the “Harvest of the Month” initiative, celebrating farmers who demonstrate outstanding innovation and sustainability.

Two farmers were honoured: Netan Dorjee Thungon from West Karneng, who expanded his apple orchard from 300 to 1,200 plants, producing 20 metric tonnes annually and earning Rs 12 lakh with support from government schemes, and Nani Sha from Papum Pare, who cultivated 2,800 avocado plants across 5.5 hectares, earning Rs 4 lakh from his first harvest with premium varieties such as Hass and Ettinger. Khandu noted that the initiative highlights farmers’ dedication, innovation, and resilience, inspiring communities across the state.

Officials said the Kiwi Mission will also focus on organic certification, post-harvest management, and export promotion, aiming to establish Arunachal Pradesh’s Kiwi as a globally recognized brand. With growing domestic and international demand for exotic fruits, the government believes Kiwi could become the state’s signature produce, boosting farmer incomes and strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s position in the agricultural sector.