Arunachal Pradesh has embarked on an ambitious journey dubbed "Reforms 3.0". This comprehensive agenda, unveiled during the inaugural State Cabinet meeting, outlines 24 citizen-centric initiatives aimed at fostering socio-economic transformation across the state.

Under the visionary leadership's pledge for a 'Viksit Arunachal', the reform agenda spans governance enhancements, quality of life improvements, youth empowerment, and strategic investments for development. Key highlights include a robust push towards digital governance, bottom-up planning for effective development, and the establishment of a golden repository for citizen data to streamline public service delivery.

Governance reforms take center stage with initiatives like the complete digitalization of financial transactions, strengthening of decentralized decision-making through divisional and deputy commissioners, and the formation of an Administrative Reforms Commission. These measures are set to revolutionize administrative efficiency while ensuring maximum adoption of technology.

The agenda also prioritizes enhancing the quality of life for citizens through initiatives such as 100% connectivity for remote villages, comprehensive implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, and incentivizing education for girls through the revamped Dulari Kanya Scheme. Additionally, plans are underway to empower over 21,000 women under the 'Lakhpati Didis' initiative, fostering inclusive growth and economic independence.

Youth aspirations are addressed through the introduction of the SEE Trinity initiative, focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities. A dedicated Youth Policy aims to cater to the holistic development of young Arunachalis, including provisions for mental health support and participation in governance mechanisms.

In a bid to attract investments and spur industrial growth, the state has announced new policies for industrial development, handloom and handicraft promotion, and tourism enhancement. These measures are expected to not only boost economic activities but also preserve and promote indigenous crafts and traditions.

Speaking on the transformative reforms, a spokesperson highlighted, "We are committed to realizing the aspirations of our citizens while preserving our rich cultural heritage. The initiatives under Reforms 3.0 are designed to create a future-ready Arunachal Pradesh, where every citizen enjoys an enhanced quality of life and ample opportunities for growth and development."