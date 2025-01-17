Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the fourth edition of the state's Entrepreneurship Development Program (APEDP 4.0) on National Startup Day 2025, offering substantial seed funding and incubation support to young entrepreneurs.

The programme, hosted at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP), aims to transform youth from job seekers into job creators. Selected startups will receive seed funding of Rs 5 lakh for the top 10 ventures and Rs 4 lakh for the next 40 initiatives.

Successful applicants will undergo a nine-month incubation period at APIIP, receiving mentoring and business support to develop their ventures. The selection process involves submitting innovative ideas through the state's startup portal, followed by expert evaluation and pitch presentations to a jury panel.

Entrepreneurs interested in participating can apply through startup.arunachal.gov.in before the February 28, 2025 deadline. The initiative represents a significant push by the northeastern state to foster local innovation and entrepreneurship.

The programme's structure focuses on practical support, combining financial backing with hands-on guidance, marking a shift from traditional employment-focused development approaches to entrepreneurship-led growth in the region.