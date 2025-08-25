Arunachal Congress gets major boost with mass joining of prominent leaders

Several prominent political and social leaders from across Arunachal Pradesh joined the Indian National Congress on August 25, marking a historic and significant boost for the party in the state.

The program was organized at the APCC Headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar, under the chairmanship of Chera Taya, General Secretary APCC (Incharge of Administration & Organization), in the presence of senior Congress leaders, State office bearers, and party workers.

Leaders who joined the Congress include:

Tahan Mibang – Former MLA candidate, 32nd Rumgong.

Dungli Gollo – Former MLA candidate, Pakke Kesang & Advocate, Guwahati High Court.

Bandey Mili – Former MP candidate, Eastern Arunachal & BJP worker, Anini.

Gokia Ajay – Active BJP worker, 13th Itanagar.

Mepe Ete – Former President, Galo Welfare Society & Advocate, Guwahati High Court.

Adv. Jambey Tsering – Practicing Advocate, Guwahati High Court, Itanagar.

Chau Ambika Enling – Former State Executive Member of BJP, Namsai District.

Gollo Talang – State Secretary (Org), AAP.

Riya Papu – AAP leader, Kurung Kumey District.

Tarh Nib – AAP leader, Kurung Kumey District.

Welcoming the new leaders, Bosiram Siram, President APCC, expressed heartfelt joy and pride, stating:

“Your decision to walk with the Congress is not merely a political choice—it is a solemn commitment to the values of truth, justice, democracy, and the welfare of our people, as well as to uphold the sanctity of India’s sovereignty and Constitution. The Congress Party is not just an organisation; it is a movement born of sacrifice, struggle, and service to the nation. To join this family means dedicating ourselves to the larger cause of the people, above personal interests or ambitions.”

The newly joined leaders, while speaking on the occasion, expressed their gratitude to the APCC President, office bearers, and the Congress family for warmly welcoming them, and resolved to work with unity, dedication, and commitment to serve the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

With this mass joining, the Congress Party in Arunachal Pradesh has gained renewed strength and momentum in its mission to restore true democracy, transparency, and people-centric governance in the state. This massive influx of leaders from other parties into Congress is a clear rejection of the notion that Arunachal Pradesh will ever become a Congress-Mukt state.

On this occasion, Bosiram Siram appealed to all Congress members to work with full dedication and discipline, discouraging “Ayaram-Gayaram” politics and reminded workers of the guiding principles that must form the foundation of the party’s collective journey.

Siram concluded: “If we stand together with sincerity, no force can weaken us, no propaganda can mislead us, and no division can break us. I once again welcome our new colleagues with open arms. Let us march forward—united, disciplined, and dedicated—to restore democracy, protect people’s rights, and bring true development and justice to Arunachal Pradesh.”