In a tribute to the literary luminary of Arunachal Pradesh, the late Lummer Dai, the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) commemorated his 83rd birth anniversary. The occasion witnessed the presentation of the esteemed 'Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award, 2023' to Jumsi Siram, a distinguished Hindi writer and the first of his kind from Arunachal Pradesh. The State Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall became the stage for this prestigious event.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, esteemed as the chief guest, had the honor of presenting the award to Jumsi Siram. The award, a testament to literary excellence, included a memento, a citation, a collection of books, and a cash prize of Rs 10,000. The ceremony also saw dignitaries such as APLS President and Padma Shri awardee Y D Thongchi, Assam Publication Board Secretary Pramod Kalita, Secretary Cultural Affairs Tai Kaye, noted writer and Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai, Itanagar Smart City CEO Dahey Sangno, and others paying floral tributes to the late Lummer Dai's portrait.

During his address, the Deputy Chief Minister fondly recalled his close association with the late Lummer Dai, highlighting him as a source of inspiration for the younger generation. He emphasized Lummer Dai's fluency in both Assamese language and his immense contributions to Assamese literature, which fostered brotherhood between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Applauding the APLS for its commendable literary activities, Deputy CM Mein stressed the pivotal role of literary bodies like APLS in promoting harmony and brotherhood among the people of the neighboring states. He also urged academicians, scholars, and social thinkers to actively participate and offer suggestions towards the government's endeavors to promote Arunachalee culture, literature, and traditions.

Furthermore, the Deputy CM highlighted the government's initiatives to recognize and award young achievers who bring laurels to the state. He expressed optimism that the state government's upcoming achievers' award would motivate more young individuals to explore their hidden talents.

APLS President Thongchi extended his heartfelt tribute to the late Lummer Dai and congratulated Jumsi Siram on receiving the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award. He provided a glimpse of the apex literary body's journey in the state, acknowledging the significant support and patronage received from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. Thongchi also expressed hope for greater achievements with the active involvement of young writers and continued support from the state government.

In a momentous announcement, Thongchi revealed the APLS's intention to establish an award in honor of late Tagang Taki, the first writer from NEFA (now Arunachal Pradesh), to immortalize his invaluable contributions to literature.

Distinguished journalist-turned-APCS officer Dahey Sangno, in his speech, shed light on the journalistic contributions of late Lummer Dai to Arunachal Pradesh, while Assam Publication Board Secretary Pramod Kalita provided insights into Dai's literary contributions to the world of Assamese literature.

During his acceptance speech, Jumsi Siram expressed heartfelt gratitude to the APLS for bestowing upon him the prestigious Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award. He encouraged the young generation to wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to their chosen creative pursuits.

As part of the event, Deputy CM Mein and other dignitaries unveiled the latest edition of the APLS' literary magazine, 'Prayas' (Vol. 6 No. 2), the sole literary magazine in Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, they released four other books published by the Research Department: 'Compendium of Indigenous Culture of Arunachal Pradesh,' 'Indigenous Houses in Arunachal Pradesh: Manifestation of Traditional Architecture,' 'Apatani Folk Songs,' and 'The Khampti - the Theravada Buddhist of Arunachal Pradesh.'