The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) honoured its founder member and pioneering journalist Pradeep Kumar Behera at a function at the Arunachal Press Club on Thursday.

Behera, who spent half of his life in journalism in the state, will soon return to his native Odisha. APLS was established in 2006 by literature enthusiasts, including Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Mamang Dai, and Behera, and has promoted literary activities under the motto 'Start Writing, Keep Writing.'

President Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi highlighted Behera's contributions, noting his arrival in 1983 to work at Donyi-Polo Vidya Bhawan and the launch of the weekly Echo of Arunachal in 1988. Behera also served as editor for several publications and mentored young journalists. He played a key role in revitalising the APC and held positions of influence in various organisations.

Among his achievements, Behera was part of a national team that accompanied former President Pratibha Patil on international tours in 2010. He also interviewed former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. Thongchi praised Behera's wife, Kalpalata Behera, for her support and highlighted Behera's impact on literature and journalism.



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Former Chief Minister Prem Khandu Thungan honoured Behera, calling him a symbol of resilience who earned the trust of all Arunachal communities. Thungan also noted Behera's educational contributions, including his role in establishing IGNOU in Arunachal Pradesh.

Capital DC Talo Potom, as the guest of honour, mentioned Behera's strong ties with local tribes and commended his efforts in forming the Tani Jagriti Foundation. APLS former general secretary Tokong Pertin and APC vice president Bengia Ajum acknowledged Behera's influence on the state's journalism landscape.

Mamang Dai reminisced about Behera's encouragement for her return to Arunachal, and Dr M Q Khan expressed gratitude for Behera's advocacy for ad hoc lecturers. IPR secretary Nyali Ete and other dignitaries praised Behera's multifaceted personality and guidance to younger generations.

APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak recognised Behera's dedication to journalism and social service. In his farewell remarks, Behera urged media professionals to accurately portray Arunachal Pradesh to attract tourists and recited a self-composed poem. He expressed a desire to remain spiritually connected to the state and praised Thongchi for his contributions to literature and education.