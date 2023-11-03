In a major operation against contraband in Arunachal Pradesh, Doimukh police have seized cannabis amounting of 230 kilos, which is worth several lakhs of rupees.

As per credible intel, a team of Doimukh Police recieved information on October 31 that a vehicle coming from Kalaktang in West Kameng district was carrying large quantities of cannabis, with the aim to sell it in the Itanagar market.

Accordingly, a team from the Doimukh police station intercepted the car at Hara Hapa and seized cannabis weighing about 108 kilos. One drug peddlers identified as Mohammad Rashidul Islam, hailing from Udalguri district, was nabbed on the spot. The apprehended persons has since then been produced before a local court and was remanded for seven days.

During interrogation, the apprehended persons revealed his source where from he collected such huge amount of cannabis. A team then proceeded to Kalaktang and arrested the main cannabis supplier identified as Phurpa Tashi langla. From him, police seized another 118 kilos of cannabis.

So, with this the total seized amount of Cannabis is 226.723 kg which is worth several lakhs of rupees in the market.