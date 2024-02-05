A major reshuffle as witnessed today in Arunachal Pradesh as a total of 37 bureaucrats were transferred or rejigged in various positions within the state government.

In a press release issued by the government's Department of Personnel, a total of 37 officers of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) were transferred to various ranks within the government. This is being seen as a major reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as well as the state elections, which are just a couple of months away.

The transferred officials include eight Joint Secretaries, 16 COs and other officials who were assigned to different departments.