Arunachal Pradesh man arrested under POCSO Act in child molestation case

A man has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar in connection with an alleged molestation of a minor girl, police said.

Itanagar Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said the accused was arrested about a week ago and has been in judicial custody since then.

“The accused was arrested around a week ago in a POCSO case and has been in jail since,” Basar said.

The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which provides legal safeguards for children against sexual abuse and exploitation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

