Arunachal Pradesh: Man wanted in kidnapping, sexual assault case arrested in Assam

A history-sheeter wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district was arrested from Assam’s Dhemaji, police said on September 5.

The accused, identified as Gokar Bam, was apprehended on September 4 during a joint operation by the Arunachal Pradesh Police and their counterparts in Dhemaji.

Mechuka Deputy Superintendent of Police Radhe Obing said Bam was wanted in a case registered at Mechuka Police Station in connection with the incident involving the girl.

Following the operation, the minor victim was safely rescued and is currently receiving necessary care and protection, police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

