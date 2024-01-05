Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan several workers of Congress and other parties are joining the saffron party in Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen their hold in upcoming assembly and lok sabha elections.

A mass joining cum interaction program was held today at Gungu village of Papum Pare district of where Local BJP MLA of 14th Doimukh assembly constituency Tana Hali Tara acknowledged the joining of the locals of the mentioned village.

Before the commencement of the joining programme, jerseys were launched and distributed to the workers who later joined the BJP party in a formal ceremony.

Tana Hali Tara, the local MLA speaking to media highlighted the achievements and tremendous development work of BJP led Pema Khandu government. "Today more than ten big families joined BJP from NPP and Congress parties. These new workers will work under the dynamic leadership of Modi in the centre and Pema Khandu and Kiren Rijiju MP for the state and centre. I promised to spend all my one year MLA local area development fund of 3 crores for the development of this circle if I win for the next tenure. Since five years there was not a single allegation against me of corruption and me as Tana Hali is not a party, BJP is the prime focus and I am it's true follower meant for doing development."